Kangana’s 'Thalaivi' To Margot Robbie’s 'Suicide Squad 2', Trailers That Created Buzz

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, movies have been a primary source of entertainment for everyone. Earlier, when theatres were shut down, many films were premiered directly on the OTT platforms, ultimately leading to a new digital trend, all across the nation. Now with theatres reopened, the audience is eagerly waiting for some interesting releases. And this week we witnessed many new trailers and announcements, creating a wave of excitement within the masses. So, here’s an insight into every movie/show trailer that became the talk of the town.

Thalaivi

On the occasion of her 34th birthday, the most-awaited trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi was released this week. The film portrays the life story of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. From her journey in cinema to her transition as a politician, the film documents it all. The glimpse of Kangana’s performance from the trailer has got everyone excited for the film. Also, actor Arvind Swamy leaves a mark as he plays MGR in the movie. Thalaivi is set to release in theatres on April 23.

Kurup

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film Kurup is inspired by the real story of Kerala’s most-wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup. This crime drama revolves around his antics in the crime world and the infamous murder story of Chacko. The one-minute teaser of the film was released this week and gave us an interesting insight into the crime biopic. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Indrajith Sukumaran.

Abhijaan

The biographical film Abhijaan based on the life of late Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee is set to release soon. The trailer of the film featured glimpses from Chatterjee’s struggles in the film industry. Actor Jishhu Sengupta plays the role of younger Soumitra in the film. Directed by Parambrata Chatterjee, the film will also feature paoli Dam, Sohini Sarkar, and Rudranil Ghosh.

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan is back as Ronny Bhaiya in the second season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. The Prime Original will follow the story of Ronny as he steps into the world of politics. From the trailer, we can see Ronny venturing into politics, falling into a new rivalry, getting stuck in a love triangle, etc. With fresh humour, the show will also take a stance on various political issues. The show is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Suicide Squad 2

The baddies of Suicide Squad are making a comeback in style. With this sequel, director James Gunn will be stepping into the world of DC for the first time. The film features Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney reviving their roles from the first installment. The first trailer was released yesterday and it follows the squad secretly taking up on the ‘Belle Reve’, the prison with the highest mortality rate. As of now, the film is scheduled to release on August 06, 2021.

