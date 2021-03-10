Karan Singh Grover Shares Poster Of 'Qubool Hai 2.0', Fans Are Excited For Show's Return

Qubool Hai has now followed suit of the Zee show Jamai Raja and is set to return with a second season on the OTT platform Zee5. The show will see Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti making a come back to reprise their lead roles like the first version, and the former has shared a poster of one of his looks in the show titled Qubool Hai 2.0. Read along to take a look at the poster here and what fans have to say.

Qubool Hai 2.0 – Karan Singh Grover shares a poster

Karan Singh Grover is all set to play Asad Ahmed Khan on screen once again, as the show Qubool Hai returns for a new version with a new storyline on the streaming platform Zee 5. The show will premiere on Friday, March 12, 2021, on the streaming platform.

In the poster, Karan Singh Grover was seen training for rifle shooting and it also featured the text, “Karan Singh Grover as Asad Ahmed Khan”. The actor added in his caption a trident emoji and the text “#quboolhai2point0. Premiers on 12th of March on @zee5premium”. The post has over 37.2k likes since the actor shared it on March 9. Fans and followers are elated to see him in this new avatar in Qubool Hai 2.0 and can’t wait for the show to arrive on screens as they have expressed in the comments. Take a look at some of the comments here.

The actor will be seen playing an Intelligence Officer in the upcoming season of the show, opposite Surbhi Jyoti who reprises her role as Zoya Farooqui. The upcoming season’s first trailer was shared by Karan on March 4, 2021, in an Instagram post. He wrote along with it, “Fate is about to test Asad and Zoya's #EternalLove again. Tune in on March 12 to watch #QuboolHai 2.0 @zee5premium!”.

The show has been shot in Belgrade, and Karan Singh Grover announced that it was getting renewed for a second season for the very first time in November 2020. The actor shared a basic poster with the show's title on top on November 26. He wrote along with it, “Coming soon!!! Laut aa raha hai pyaar bhara mausam with Asad and Zoya”.

