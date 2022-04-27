Kareena Kapoor To Kickstart Shoot Of Her OTT Project With Jaideep Ahlawat: Reports

After ruling the silver screens for years, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is all set to step into the digital world with her OTT debut directed by ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial project also marks her first project post the birth of her younger son, Jehangir.

Kareena Kapoor announced her OTT project in March this year. In the film, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor will be seen sharing screen space with Paatal Lok's Jaideep Ahlawat and Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma. As per the latest reports, the lead stars of the film will commence the film's shoot next week.

Kareena Kapoor to begin filming her OTT project soon

As per a Mid Day report, a close source to the development revealed the portal that the Jaideep Ahlawat starrer project will go on floors from next week. The first schedule of the film will be shot in Darjeeling whereas, the second schedule will be shot in Mumbai by the end of May.

“It’s a two-week schedule in the hill station that will see Kareena, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma film key scenes. Meanwhile, a part of the production design team will erect a set in Mehboob studio. The Mumbai leg will kick off by May-end, with Sujoy hoping to shoot a chunk of the film before the rains hit the city,” he added.

For the unversed, reportedly the yet to be titled project is said to be the adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X. The project is bankrolled by Jay Shewakramani and is eyeing a release in the second half of next year on Netflix.

Kareena Kapoor announces her OTT project

Earlier, the 41-year-old actor took to her Instagram and posted a video announcing her OTT project. In the video, the team is seen working together and Kareena could be seen asking, "Are we doing the reading? What's going on?". Moreover, the actors, along with the crew, could be heard singing Lata Mangeshkar-Helen's iconic Aa Jaane Jaan song. Also, Kareena, Jaideep, Vijay and Sujoy were seen going through the script.

Sharing the post Kareena captioned it as "And so it begins...12th Street Entertainment & Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures present a Netflix Original directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Produced by Jay Shewakramani & Akshai Puri. Produced by Sujoy Ghosh & Thomas Kim."

Here take a look at the post-

(Image: @kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)