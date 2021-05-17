Last Updated:

Karen Fukuhara Hints At Lots Of "blood And Heart" In 'The Boys' Season 3

Karen Fukuhara teased what fans could expect from 'The Boys' season three on Amazon Prime Video. Read to know what she said and more details about the series

Written By
Shakir Khan
Karen Fukuhara

IMAGE: THEBOYSTV INSTAGRAM


The Boys has become one of the most popular superhero series with just two seasons and 16 episodes. It has been renewed for a third season at Amazon Prime Video and shooting is currently underway. Now, actor Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiki Miyashiro, talked about the upcoming season. 

The Boys season 3 to have lots of blood and heart, says Karen Fukuhara

Karen Fukuhara recently received the IMDb "Fan Favorite" STARmeter Award at Identity 2021. Along with expressing her gratitude for the trophy, she talked about The Boys season 3 with IMDb on YouTube. The actor stated that she cannot share anything fun about the upcoming season as it would get her into a lot of trouble. But, she mentioned that it would include lots of blood and lots of heart. Take a look at the video below. 

Karen Fukuhara portrays a major character in The Boys. She is Kimiko, a mute member of the titular group who has enhanced strength and regenerative healing powers. She speaks through sign language and has a special connection with Frenchie, essayed by Tomer Capon. Kimiko was the first female member of The Boys, while Starlight (Erin Moriarty) remains a silent partner. 

READ | 'The Boys' creator teases Jensen Ackles in a villainous role as Soldier Boy for season 3?

Karen Fukuhara made her big-screen debut with DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film Suicide Squad. She played Tatsu Yamashiro aka Katana in the ensemble movie. The actor has voiced Ikioi in Bobbleheads: The Movie, Glimmer in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and Kipo Oak in Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts. Her upcoming project Bullet Train, an action thriller directed by David Leitch starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Sandra Bullock. 

READ | The Boys season 3 sets early 2021 filming date, episode1 title hints at 'Avengers' parody
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Boys (@theboystv)

The Boys season 3 will mark the return of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonsa, and Tomer Capon as they reprise their role of normal humans out to hunt the supes and destroy Vought. Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell also make a comeback in their superhero avatars. Giancarlo Esposito, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit are also a part of the series. Supernatural star Jensen Ackles will debut as Soldier Boy. 

READ | The Boys' actor explains why Queen Maeve won't be friends with Starlight in 'The Boys S3'

 

IMAGE: THEBOYSTV INSTAGRAM

READ | 'The Boys' season 3 get two significant actors promoted as series regulars
READ | Katia Winter joins 'The Boys' season 3 in a cult role from the comics; Find out more!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT