Karen Fukuhara Hints At Lots Of "blood And Heart" In 'The Boys' Season 3

The Boys has become one of the most popular superhero series with just two seasons and 16 episodes. It has been renewed for a third season at Amazon Prime Video and shooting is currently underway. Now, actor Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiki Miyashiro, talked about the upcoming season.

The Boys season 3 to have lots of blood and heart, says Karen Fukuhara

Karen Fukuhara recently received the IMDb "Fan Favorite" STARmeter Award at Identity 2021. Along with expressing her gratitude for the trophy, she talked about The Boys season 3 with IMDb on YouTube. The actor stated that she cannot share anything fun about the upcoming season as it would get her into a lot of trouble. But, she mentioned that it would include lots of blood and lots of heart. Take a look at the video below.

Karen Fukuhara portrays a major character in The Boys. She is Kimiko, a mute member of the titular group who has enhanced strength and regenerative healing powers. She speaks through sign language and has a special connection with Frenchie, essayed by Tomer Capon. Kimiko was the first female member of The Boys, while Starlight (Erin Moriarty) remains a silent partner.

Karen Fukuhara made her big-screen debut with DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film Suicide Squad. She played Tatsu Yamashiro aka Katana in the ensemble movie. The actor has voiced Ikioi in Bobbleheads: The Movie, Glimmer in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and Kipo Oak in Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts. Her upcoming project Bullet Train, an action thriller directed by David Leitch starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Sandra Bullock.

The Boys season 3 will mark the return of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonsa, and Tomer Capon as they reprise their role of normal humans out to hunt the supes and destroy Vought. Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell also make a comeback in their superhero avatars. Giancarlo Esposito, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit are also a part of the series. Supernatural star Jensen Ackles will debut as Soldier Boy.

IMAGE: THEBOYSTV INSTAGRAM

