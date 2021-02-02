Karishma Tanna Shares The Enthralling 'Lahore Confidential' Trailer; Fans Thrilled

Karishma Tanna has been one of the established actors in the television industry who has also managed to make some remarkable appearances in the movie industry. As she is all set for her upcoming web series Lahore Confidential, she posted a thrilling trailer along with the release date of the series. Let’s have a look at what Karishma Tanna posted and how her fans reacted to the news.

Karishma Tanna recently took to her Instagram handle and posted the trailer of her upcoming ZEE5 web series Lahore Confidential. She stated in the caption how the team in the series will have to strategize, lie, kill, deceive and do whatever it will take to save the nation. She then tried to create curiosity among her fans by dropping in a question asking as to who will win in the tug of war between the spies. She then mentioned that the audience will be able to find the answer to the question she asked. She then mentioned ZEE5 Lahore Confidential release date and mentioned that the series will premiere on February 4, 2021. In the end, she added all the actors who will be seen in significant roles in Lahore Confidential cast.

As the fans were already awaiting the release of this web series, they were all excited to know that they will soon be able to watch Lahore Confidential on ZEE5. Many of them added heart-eyed emojis in the comments to state how Karishma shared such a piece of great news. Many of them even congratulated the actor for her upcoming web series and mentioned how they cannot wait further to watch the series. Let’s have a look at how the fans reacted when Karishma Tanna shared the Lahore Confidential release date on Instagram.



Lahore Confidential plot

Lahore Confidential plot follows the story of a divorced Indian woman who becomes a part of a secret intelligence duty in Pakistan and eventually falls in love with a Pakistani guy. The story then continues showing her struggles of being in a state of tug of war between her nation and her love.

Lahore Confidential cast

Lahore Confidential cast includes some of the most popular actors such as Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna, Khalid Siddiqui, Nikhat Khan, Arunoday Singh, etc. Directed Kunal Kohli, the story of the series has been written by Hussain Zaidi.

