Karl Anthony-Towns' Lady-love Jordyn Woods Shoots Down Cheating Rumours, Slams Netizens

Dominican-American basketball player Karl Anthony-Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, took to her social media handle to clap back at the allegation that her boyfriend cheated on her, on Friday. In a brief tweet addressing the same, Jordyn proclaimed that the screenshots making rounds on the internet are created and hold no authenticity. She also added that her relationship with Karl is "more than solid".

Karl Anthony-Towns and Jordyn Woods react to cheating rumours

In a series of tweets, Jordyn stated that her boyfriend does not talk the way it has been shown in the screenshots. Woods further added that she does not address anything but she will break her silence if someone will "play with her man's character". In a conclusion tweet, the social media star hinted that she knows the person who started these rumours.

On the other hand, responding to his girlfriend's support on the micro-blogging site, the 25-year-old player proclaimed that he has got the "baddest girl" in the game. "Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger", read an excerpt of his tweet, teasing that an engagement is in the couple’s future.

Karl Anthony-Towns' cheating rumours

Earlier, this week, an Instagram account, Gossip of the City, posted screenshots of alleged conversations between Towns and another woman. In the now-deleted post, the athlete allegedly told the woman "Love you," as well as seemingly hinting that he cannot meet up because Jordyn is in town. The conversation between Karl and the unnamed woman is said to happen in December 2020. A person, claiming to be Karl, wrote, "They should be away next week, she's got work to do in Cali".

Earlier, the name of model Camila Kendra, who is currently dating Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron, was dragged and speculated to be the woman in the screenshots. While clearing the air around the same, Camila took to the story session of her Instagram and denied her involvement. She wrote, "Fake news / Not sure why people find it amusing to creat fake pages and create messages that never happened (sic)".

