Karl Urban Hints At 'The Boys' S4, Will Finish Filming By 2022 End

"The Boys" may not yet have been officially greenlit for a fourth season, but lead star Karl Urban has shared that he has already locked dates to shoot for the Prime Video show till the end of 2022.

The satirical superhero series, based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, will have its season three premiere on June 3.

Urban, who essays the role of Billy Butcher on the series, hopes to wrap the filming later this year.

"I'm shooting The Boys' through the end of the year, the actor told Variety.

"The Boys", created and showrun by Eric Kripke, follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities.

The show also features Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

The Boys is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television along with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.