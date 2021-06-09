Karl Urban Movies To Watch While You Wait For 'The Boys' Season 3

Karl Urban has gained worldwide recognition with his performance as Billy Butcher in The Boys series on Amazon Prime Video. He is currently filming The Boys season 3, but the superhero show still has a long way to go before its premiere. In the meantime, there are a few other Karl Urban movie that you can watch. Check them out below.

Karl Urban's movies to watch as you wait for The Boys season 3

The Price of Milk

Released in 2000, The Price of Milk is a romantic fantasy film. It stars Karl Urban, Danielle Cormack, Willa O'Neill, Michael Lawrence, Rangi Motu, and others. Written and directed by Harry Sinclair, the story follows Rob, Lucinda, and their 117 cows as they lead a charmed existence in a magic land. Lucinda worries that their happiness is not forever so she tests their love and it threatens everything.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Karl Urban debuted as Éomer, in the second The Lord of the Rings movie. The character is the leader of the Riders of Rohan who serve as troops to the army of Gondor, battling against Mordor. The actor reprised the role in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, the third and final film.

The Bourne Supremacy

Matt Damon, Karl Urban, Franka Potente, Brian Cox, Julia Stiles, Gabriel Mann, Joan Allen, and more stars in The Bourne Supremacy, the second instalment in the Jason Bourne film series. The film focuses on Bourne's attempt to learn more about his past as he is stuck in a conspiracy again. The movie earned good reviews from the viewers and was a blockbuster at the box office.

Out of the Blue

Based on the Aramoana Massacre that happened in November 1990, Out of the Blue shows an unemployed gun collector who goes on to kill 13 people. It stars Karl Urban, Matthew Sunderland, Simon Ferry, Lois Lawn, Tandi Wright, William Kircher, and others. Helmed by Robert Sarkies, the film became one of the top ten highest-grossing local movies in New Zealand.

Star Trek

The reboot Star Trek film in 2009 has Karl Urban taking on the role of Leonard McCoy, played by DeForest Kelley in the original series. Directed by J. J. Abrams, it features John Cho, Ben Cross, Chris Pine, Simon Pegg, Bruce Greenwood, Zoe Saldana, Winona Ryder, and others. The story takes place in an alternate reality.

Black Water Transit

The crime drama movie Black Water Transit is based on the novel of the same by Carsten Stroud. It shows the different goals of criminals, lawyers, and cops as they clash over a shipment of illegal weapons and a double homicide. Laurence Fishburne, Brittany Snow, Aisha Tyler, and Stephen Dorff are also part of the film.

Red

Karl Urban, Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, and Helen Mirren feature in Red. The action comedy film is loosely inspired by the Homage Comics limited series of the same name. It follows a former black-ops agent as he reunites with his old group to capture an assassin who has pledged to kill him.

Dredd

Set in a futuristic violent city where the police have the power to act as judge, jury, and executioner, a cop teams with a newcomer to bring down a gang that deals with a reality-changing drug. Karl Urban plays the lead titular role, along with Olivia Thirlby, Wood Harris, Lena Headey, and others. It is based on the Judge Dredd comic book franchise by John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra.

The Loft

Karl Urban, James Marsden, Wentworth Miller, Eric Stonestreet, Matthias Schoenaerts, and more appear in The Loft, a remake of the Dutch-language Belgian film Loft which released in 2008. The erotic thriller remake premiered in 2014. It shows five married guys as they share a secret penthouse loft in the city to carry out their hidden affairs. Things change when they find a dead body of a woman in the place suspecting each other.

Thor: Ragnarok

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok has Karl Urban making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Skurge. The movie has Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Tessa Thompson, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Anthony Hopkins, and Cate Blanchett. The Goddess of Death and the first child of Odin, Hela returns to Asgard to take control. Her brother, Thor stands in her way as he must save their homeland.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM RED

