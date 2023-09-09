Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde, Shraddha Kapoor, Others Attend Kaala Screening In Style

Quick links:
Pooja Hegde attended the screening of Kaala in a Chrisred-hued pantsuit which she paired with black pumps.
Kartik Aaryan too attended the screening dressed casual in a button-down white shirt paired with light wash denims.
Shraddha Kapoor too turned out casually for the event, in a skin tight white crew shirt paired with a pair of high-waisted denims.
Rajkummar Rao marked his presence at the event in one of his staple graphic button downs with a pair of navy trousers.
Director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur arrived at the Kaala screening together with the latter even posing for the cameras separately.