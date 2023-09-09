Last Updated:

Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde, Shraddha Kapoor, Others Attend Kaala Screening In Style

Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde, Shraddha Kapoor and others attended a special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's series Kaala, hosted by the makers.

Pooja Hegde
Varinder Chawla

Pooja Hegde attended the screening of Kaala in a Chrisred-hued pantsuit which she paired with black pumps. 

Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan too attended the screening dressed casual in a button-down white shirt paired with light wash denims. 

Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor too turned out casually for the event, in a skin tight white crew shirt paired with a pair of high-waisted denims. 

Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao marked his presence at the event in one of his staple graphic button downs with a pair of navy trousers. 

Kabir Khan Mini Mathur
Director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur arrived at the Kaala screening together with the latter even posing for the cameras separately. 

Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor's outfit for the screening was a dark grey hoodie paired with black joggers. 

Eijaz Khan
Eijaz Khan arrived for the event in a chequered button down with a pair of black trousers. 

Kaala
Director Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala will be available for streaming on Disney + Hotstar, starting September 15. 

