Kat Dennings Dating Andrew WK Might Have Been Confirmed A Month Ago Already, See Post

Kat Dennings took to Instagram to announce that she is officially dating Andrew WK. The couple shared similar pictures on their respective Instagram accounts as well. It is speculated that Kat Dennings in fact announced her relationship almost a month ago on Twitter. Did you notice the tweet? If not, here's how it went down.

When Kat Dennings hinted at her relationship with Andrew WK

On April 7, 2021, Kat Dennings tweeted a photo along with a caption that read, "me on my vaccinated walks". The photo was of Andrew WK walking past the map of the midwest with the word "PARTY" written all over it. Andrew replied with a red heart emoji to Kat's tweet.

me on my vaccinated walks pic.twitter.com/5h8vNq67g1 — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) April 7, 2021

Kat Dennings and Andrew WK confirm their relationship on social media

Kat's Instagram photo from May 2 with boyfriend Andrew WK received over 423K likes and several comments. Kat's co-stars Brenda Song and Beth Behrs also commented with red heart emojis, thus congratulating the couple. The fans of the actor also commented on one-liners like "Cannot decide who is prettier" and "the medieval rennaissance vibes are strong here".

Kat went on to share a couple of more pictures with Andrew WK on her Instagram account. In one picture, the couple is captured kissing each other. Kat has only put a "heart in an envelope" emoji as a caption with the photo.

A little about Kat Dennings and Andrew WK

Kat Dennings is an American actor primarily known for her role as Max Black in the sitcom 2 Broke Girls. She has played the role of Dr Darcy Lewis in Marvel's Thor and Thor: The Dark World. She reprised her role in the Disney+ mini-series WandaVision. Kat also played the lead role in the Hulu original series Dollface.

Andrew WK is an American rock singer and plays multiple instruments as well. He has performed on shows like Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Saturday Night Live, to name a few. He has also produced his own music albums previously, namely, I Get Wet, The Wolf, Close Calls with Brick Walls, and You're Not Alone. He is known to wear an all-white outfit when performing on stage.

(Image: Kat Dennings Instagram)

