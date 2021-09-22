Kate Winslet Teases Possible Second Season Of 'Mare Of Easttown': Read

The eastowners might see Kate Winslet returning to her role of Mare Sheehan soon. Post her big win at the Emmys 2021, Kate Winslet teased a possible season two of her latest limited series, Mare Of Easttown. However, the Titanic actor could not give a clear answer. Read further to know why.

Mare Of Easttown bagged three awards at the Emmys this year. It included the outstanding actress in a limited series or movie. As the award-winning show amazed the audience, the viewers were eager to know if there was a possibility of a second season. As per a report by E! News, Kate Winslet said she does not have a clear answer about the show's second season. However, the actor did reveal that there are conversations taking rounds about it owning to the show's success. She said the show's success surprised its makers and the cast as it became a "cultural moment" that remarkably captured the audience's attention.

The story of Mare of Easttown Season 2

Despite no announcement about the show, Kate Winslet had already thought about the story of the second season and where her character Mare would be. The actor mentioned until the scripts are ready, they can respond to where their characters would go in the second season. Following the show's success, the actor also revealed it would be challenging to match the first season.

Details about Mare Of Easttown

Kate Winslet starrer Mare Of Easttown premiered on April 18, 2021, on HBO. The seven episodes limited series was created by Brad Ingelsby while Karen Wacker produced it. The show's plot revolved around an office police investigator Mare Sheehan, who serves in a small town of Pennsylvania. Mare investigates a brutal murder case and also tries to keep her life together at the same time. The show casts Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson, Angourie Rice, Jean Smart, Sosie Bacon, and Guy Pearce in supporting roles.

It scored a total of seven nominations at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Kate Winslet won the outstanding lead actress in a limited series for her portrayal of Mare. Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson took home the supporting actor and actress awards, respectively.

Image: AP