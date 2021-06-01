Kate Winslet Wasn't Willing To Edit Her Intimate Scene From 'Mare Of Easttown'

Kate Winslet has established herself as one of the versatile Hollywood actors with some amazing performances registered under her name. She had recently starred in the miniseries Mare of Easttown, which saw her playing the lead role of a detective in the state of Pennsylvania. According to New York Times, Kate had protested against her director's decision to edit some of her intimate scenes. The latter had proposed to her that some parts of her intimate scenes would be cut, which resulted in Winslet promptly refusing the notion and urging him to go forward with the unedited version.

Why Kate Winslet rejected an edit in her intimate scene?

Intimate scenes can be quite difficult to shoot not only for the actors but also for the filmmakers. The director of Mare of Easttown, Craig Zobel, had faced a similar dilemma when they had filmed an intimate scene with Winslet. He had assured her that the part which shows the bulge on her belly would be edited out, as such visuals could make any actor body-conscious. However, Kate did not let the scene affect her, as she unequivocally refused to let that particular scene be edited out.

Kate told the director to “dare” not cut out that scene, as she believed that it was essential to amplify her character. She described her character as “a flawed woman” who had a body and a face that was very much synonymous with her middle age. This particular scene between her and co-star Guy Pearce was thus taken forward without the proposed edit and is now visible in the episode. The actor has further made efforts to make sure that her appearance does not look too flattering.

Mare of Easttown has been streaming on HBO Max, which shows Kate’s character investigating the brutal murder of a teenage girl in Pennsylvania. The series also stars other known actors such as Julianne Nicholson, David Denman, Jean Smart and many more. Kate is currently working on the highly anticipated sequel of Avatar, which is expected to release next year. The sequel will carry forward the story of the planet of Pandora after it was previously invaded by humans.

