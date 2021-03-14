Katherine Heigl's Character Differences, Similarities In 'Firefly Lane Vs Grey's Anatomy'

Katherine Heigl starred in ABC's hit show Grey's Anatomy from 2005 to 2010 in the role of Dr. Izzie Stevens. Much to the disappointment of her fans, the 42-year-old actress left the show in a haste in its sixth season. Katherine Heigl has made a comeback with Netflix's original series the Firefly Lane.

Playing the role of Tully Hart, a successful broadcast journalist, Katherine has finally found a character that will showcase her talents as an actress to her fans. Though her role in Firefly Lane is completely different from her role in the medical drama Grey's Anatomy, there are some similarities in both roles. Let's take a look at Katherine Heigl's role in Firefly Lane vs Grey's Anatomy.

Katherine Heigl as a broadcast journalist in Firefly Lane

Katherine's role in Firefly Lane as a broadcast journalist has more depth in character as her life is explored in the series throughout her childhood to her adulthood. Katherine’s character Tully Hart has a drug addict mother who abandoned her at her grandmother’s place only to return a few years later to take her back to Firefly Lane. After Tully realized her dream, she was filled with passion to fulfill it and went through several obstacles of sexism and unfair treatment to reach her goal.

Pic Credit: Still from Firefly Lane.

Tully’s character is ambitious in nature with more complexity which allowed Katherine to prove her acting abilities. Throughout the series, Tully is portrayed as a cheery and confident person but more layers to her characters where she fought for her position in her career while making life choices involving her friendship with Kate. Katherine’s role in Firefly Lane has definitely helped her to set on the path of becoming an established mainstream star.

Katherine Heigl as Izzie Stevens in Grey’s Anatomy

The Knocked-up actress played the role of Izzie Stevens in the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy where she left the show in its sixth season. Izzie Stevens was introduced to the audience as a surgical intern who became a resident by the sixth season. Katherine’s character in the series mainly focused on her relationship with her colleagues. Katherine had always been on par with the character’s depth in the series claiming that her character did not receive enough material throughout the series. The actress wished for more complexity and details for her character in Grey’s anatomy.

How is Izzie Stevens different from Tully Hart?

Apart from the obvious difference between their profession, Tully Hart being a Broadcast Journalist and Izzie Stevens being a surgical intern, both the characters differed in personality as well. Izzie Stevens's character relied heavily on her relationships with her colleagues and her romantical partner, while Tully Hart is shown as a successful woman who climbed the ladder alone despite the sexism she had to face.

