'Katla' Ending Explained: Which Grima Remains Alive After The Finale Episode?

The Scandinavian science-fiction thriller series Katla on Netflix premiered yesterday, i.e. June 17, 2021, and marked the first-ever Icelandic series of the streaming giant. Katla is set in a small Icelandic town which is located in the shadow of an active volcano. While most of the town's residents already left it owing to the risk to their lives, a few stubborn folks, along with a couple of rescue workers and a team of researchers, continue to reside in the ash-covered town. In the eight-episode show, the mysterious appearances of the ones thought to be dead leaves the residents of the town curious for answers, and what follows is a nerve-wracking exploration of how all of them experience the sudden reappearance of a beloved one.

As they embark on a journey to find answers to their questions, they delve deep into the history of their town as well as their respective pasts. If the mind-boggling conclusion of Katla episode 8 has left you with a couple of questions, then read on to know everything about the Katla finale episode. Check out in detail to find your answers.

Katla ending explained: Which Grima dies? *SPOILER ALERT*

In the eighth and last episode of Katla, titled "I Am You", Grima (Guðrún Eyfjörð/ GDRN) asks the ash version of herself about her memories in an attempt to get close to the source of the mysterious appearance of humanoids. On the other hand, residents of the town are shown to be content to have Asa (Íris Tanja Flygenring) back. Although Thor (Ingvar Sigurdsson) too begins to accept the ash version of Gunhild (Aliette Opheim) as his child's mother, Grima remains unconvinced and continues trying to make everyone understand that the ones living with them are imposters.

After a lot of convincing, she finds allies in Rakel (Birgitta Birgisdóttir) and her husband Darri (Björn Thors), whose imposter son tasted blood after killing an old couple. With the help of Grima, Darri manages to collect a sample from under the glacier and, upon researching, realises that there is a meteor with unique life-giving properties buried beneath it. He also believes that the meteor is responsible for the appearance of the ash doppelgangers. Dorri then gets convinced that the ash-Mikael (Hlynur Harðarson) is not his son and thus drowns him to death in the sea.

Furthermore, Grima too decides to go home and confront the ash-Grima. Both the Grimas decide to settle the question of who among them gets to live by taking up a game of Russian Roulette. The climax scenes of Katla show a cheerful Grima playing the piano for her husband and her father. Right before Katla's after-credits start rolling, viewers are shown the silhouettes of humanoids deep underground and a glimpse of a murky horizon steadily filling up with ash-covered figures on their way to the town marking its conclusion.

Which Grima remains alive towards Katla episode 8 ending?

The climax of the Katla finale episode shows a nail-biting game of Russian Roulette between Grima and her ash version, leaving the audience wondering about which Grima survived at the end. The real Grima is shown seated in a brown outfit whereas the ash-Grima sported a blue outfit. The following close-up shots of the two are sure to leave everyone confused as to which Grima shot herself to death until one pauses the episode each time the gun's trigger is pulled. While the real Grima kicks off the game and pulls the trigger first on an empty chamber, the duo takes the game forward from there. The game continues until the final shot of the gun ends up in ash-Grima's fate and real Grima emerges alive out of the game as a result.

