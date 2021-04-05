Katy Perry Gushes Over Motherhood Changes, Confesses She Has No Time Anymore

Pop singer Katy Perry welcomed parenthood for the first time in late August 2020 after giving birth to her daughter Daisy Dove. The new mom has a lot on her plate these days including being a judge on a reality show and mommy duties and shaving her legs isn't one of them. On the Sunday episode of American Idol's latest season, the 36-year-old Teenage Dreams singer said that her "mom duties" have completely taken over her daily routine while she was lauding Cassandra Coleman, a contestant on the show for her stellar performance.

Katy Perry's confession: "I've quit shaving my legs"

According to People Magazine, the Sunday episode of American Idol's latest season was an All-star duet episode in which contestants Cassandra Coleman performed a duet with singer Ryan Tedder. Katy praised Cassandra by calling her voice worldly and angelic and said that her voice is a spiritual experience. She confessed that she has quit shaving her legs for she does not have time as a new mother and revealed that the hair on her leg grew an inch and a half after listening to Cassandra's voice. She further added that Cassandra's voice was so amazing that it gave her "full-body chills!"

Co-judge Luke Bryan confirms Katy Perry's confession

After her revelation, Katy placed her leg on the judge's table for the camera to prove her point. Fellow judge Luke Bryan also took a peek and confirmed by saying, "She literally has leg hair." A few months ago, Luke opened up about how Katy has been beautifully navigating between being a mom for her daughter and being a judge on the singing reality show. He shared that it is amazing to watch Katy be a mom and cater to her needs.

Katy Perry's daughter Daisy Dove who she shares with fiancee Orlando Bloom was born in late August. Luke shared that between breaks, Katy would facetime Orlando to check on her daughter. He also said that Katy had embraced motherhood beautifully and is a tremendous mother.

He told that Katy would come on set after nursing her daughter all night and is always working on minimal sleep. He also mentioned that the judges and the makers of the show have been very understanding and have been working around Katy's schedule so that she is as comfortable as possible.

Katy Perry got back to work in late September and had shared her experience of going back to work after giving birth in a series of tweets. Katy Perry's latest album Smile released on August 28 last year. She also performed in January 2021 to her popular song Fireworks at Celebrating America concert during Joe Biden's inauguration as the President of America. Other than singing, Katy Perry has been a judge on American Idol since 2018.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Katy Perry Instagram)