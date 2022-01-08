Last Updated:

'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' Twitter Review: Here's How Netizens Are Reacting To Zee5's Show

'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' is the recently released comedy series on Zee5 and has been creating a buzz among the audience for its light-hearted comedy.

As the highly-anticipated comedy series, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati recently hit the OTT platform, Zee5, it became a huge hit among the fans in no time. The series features Soha Ali Khan, Lara Bhupathi, Kritika Kamra, Naseeruddin Shah, Anya Singh and others. As the fans are loving the show, they took to Twitter and expressed their happiness on witnessing a light-hearted comedy series. Read further ahead to see how the fans reviewed Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Soha Ali Khan-starrer series, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati Twitter Review

Numerous netizens took to their respective Twitter handles and dropped in their reactions to the recently released show, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. A user stated that it was a fantastic show and added that she watched 'a plain comedy show after such a long time.' She also praised the fact the series did not have any double meaning jokes, slangs, item songs or any adult scenes and yet was truly entertaining.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Another user spoke his heart out by stating how he was loving the series and added that it was a light-hearted and a good comedy series while another one wrote that it was 'a legit perfect trash binge-watch' series that was glorious on all levels. As many of the netizens have been stating how they are loving Kritika Kamra's performance the most in the show, they mentioned that she was truly the star of the show. Some also added how they never saw her in such a superficial role before and added that it was fun to watch her enact that. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Kaun Banegi Shikharwati released on Zee5.

Lara Dutta Bhupathi recently took to her official Instagram handle;e and shared a picture of the lead cast of the show along with their childhood characters and asked her fans to guess the child artist essaying the role of her childhood. Take a look-

