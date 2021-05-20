'Kaun? Who Did It?' Teaser Shows Glimpse Of Major Bikramjeet; Sushant Remembers Late Actor

The teaser of the second season of Kaun? Who Did it? was released by the makers on Wednesday, and the plot attempted to create more mysteries before solving them. The teaser also showed glimpses of Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who passed away last month. The lead actor of the show, Sushant Singh, dedicated the new season to his co-actor.

Late Major Bikramjeet in Kaun? Who Did It? trailer

In the teaser, Major Bikramjeet seemed to be playing the character of a transgender. He is heard taunting Sushant’s character Aadi for’having to retire despite tasting success and popularity.’ He is also heard telling the latter about his protégé Inspector Malini, played by Samvedna Suwalka.

Sushant had shared that the 'wait was over', and that they were back with a ‘bigger and better season’ and that the ‘secrets will be revealed’. The Satya actor added that he dedicated it to Major Bikramjeet and others who lost their lives during the pandemic.

Netizens also wrote how it would be the last time that one would get to see the Page 3 actor in a new role.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal had died of COVID-19 on May 1. He was known for his work in movies like 2 States, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Corporate, Jab tak Hai Jaan, Don, among others. One of his last ventures before Kaun? Who Did it? was the movie Bypass Road and the series Special OPS.

Last year, another actor who passed away, Sushant Singh Rajput, then had his film, Dil Bechara releasing a month after his death Netizens had got extremely emotional then and the premiere reportedly set records galore.

Meanwhile, Kaun? Who Did It? is touted as India’s first interactive show, where users can guess what happens in the story.

Th season features a retired cop-turned-detective solving muder cases with his protégé. The twist in the second season is when a dead body is found in his office, forcing Inspector Aditi to investigate her mentor.

The first season had featured 35 episodes and premiered on Flipkart Video from January 9. The latest season of the series premieres from May 22. Numerous celebrities also backed the series, created by Umesh Bisht, written by Sunjoy Shekhar and directed by Saket Yadav and Asif Malik.

