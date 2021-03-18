Kay Kay. Aftab Shivdasani share 'Special OPS 1.5' 'little peak' as team marks anniversary

Makers of some of the popular web series of last year did not rest after the success of their ventures, and have been attempting to take the story of the first installment forward. After Bobby Deol’s Aashram had its sequel releasing within a few weeks of the first part, the teams of others like Aarya and Special Ops are also working on the sequel. Out of the two, the shooting of Special OPS is already underway as the team also marked the first anniversary of the series.

Special OPS 1.5 team featuring Ka Kay, Aftab Shivdasani

The team of Special OPS now has a new entrant, Aftab Shivdasani. After the news of the actor becoming a part of the series last month. he posed with the team for the first time. Apart from the lead actor, Kay Kay Menon, and director Neeraj Pandey, they also introduced a new member, actor Aadil Khan.

Posing in style withs sunglasses on and casual attires, the lead actor termed it as a ‘little peek’ or ‘sneak peak.’ Neeraj Pandey tweeted that the ‘family got bigger’, referring to Aadil's entry. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story director also shared a still where he was seen directing Kay Kay Menon, who plays the role of Himmat Singh, an investigating officer of the Research and Analysis Wing.

Special Ops 1.5! A little peek!! ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜Š https://t.co/Ex0JSKsjCo — KayKay Menon ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@kaykaymenon02) March 17, 2021

It was in January that the makers had officially launched the second part with a poster. A younger-looking Himmat Singh had stood out in the poster, and it seems to be about his journey to the way up in the organisation. Pandey had then called it the ‘Himmat Story' and that it was 'the incident in Himmat Singh's life that made Himmat Singh.

The shooting had begun on February 13.

The first installment, that released on March 17 last year, received multiple awards in the events for OTT platforms this year.