'Keeping Up With The Kardashians': Why Is The Show Ending After 20 Seasons?

Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt note to announce that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be coming to a close after twenty seasons. The final season of the show will be airing in early 2021 after which it will go off the air. Check out excerpts from her note on the departure of Keeping Up with the Kardashians below -

Kim Kardashian's note on KUWTK ending

It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Our last season will air early next year in 2021.



Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.

In the note, the Kardashians also thanked E!, the production team at Bunim/Murray and Ryan Seacrest who has been a prominent face as an executive producer of the show since the beginning of it. A statement was also released by E! to Variety which read that the portal has been the home and acted as an extended family to Kardashians-Jenners for a total of 14 years. The statement read that along with the viewers, even the network enjoyed the intimate moments shared by the family.

The statement concluded reading that while the network will miss them a lot, they respect the decision taken by the family to live their lives without a camera set up. While the show had been a flagship audience puller for E!, Keeping Up With the Kardashians had evidently lost its steam in recent years with the last season averaging under a million viewers per episode. During its prime, the show would attract four million viewers per episode.

Image courtesy - Still from Keeping Up With The Kardashian

