'Keeping Up With The Kardashians': Family Celebrates On The Last Day Of Filming

The long running show about the Kardashian-Jenner clan Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end. Last year in September, the family took to their respective social media accounts to announce that the series will come to an end after season 20. The series takes the fans through the daily life of the clan and how they share their emotions. While they are ending the show, the family came together to celebrate the last day of filming in a cute way.

A look at Keeping Up With The Kardashians final season episode filming

The family celebrated the last day of the filming in their own style. Each one of them received their own custom cookie along with Kris Jenner who got her a treat with her face. Everyone took to their Instagram accounts to share pictures from the shoot. Check out some of the cookie treat pictures.

(Image Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram)

Earlier in September 2020, the SKIMS founder took to her Instagram account to announce that the show is coming to an end. She shared the poster of the series and wrote a long note in the caption. She wrote, "It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way." She also thanked the fans, businesses and other associations who were a part of the series. Check it out.

A few days ago, Kris Jenner shared a video of the family going on the last trip before the show ends. The show is currently in its twentieth and final season. The final season premiered in March 2021 and will conclude on June 10, 2021. In the video, Kris said that she wants the trip to be special. Further, everybody talks about Kim's struggle with her relationship. Check it out.

IMAGE: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

