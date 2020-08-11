'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Makers Reveal Date For The Much-awaited Season 18

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will soon be returning for the second half of season 18 which had halted due to the coronavirus. Fans have since then been eager to watch the show as the show ended on a cliff-hanger. However, due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the show halted and is now back to pick up from where it left off. A report by an entertainment portal mentioned that Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be back on September 18 as per the makers of the show.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians makers reveal the date for season 18

Earlier, the makers had hinted that Keeping Up With The Kardashians will return during September. Now the streaming partner for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Hayu, has confirmed that the Kardashians will return on September 18. The streaming service also mentioned that users in the US and UK will be able to download and stream the episodes on the same day. Fans were delighted by this revelation and are eager to watch the show as soon as possible, according to the news portal.

According to the same news portal, Keeping Up With The Kardashians will feature the new episodes in which the family will provide their viewers with insight into their life in lockdown. The episodes will shed light on the effects of how the family dealt with being in the pandemic and the situations they faced. The announcement of Keeping Up With The Kardashians comes shortly after Kim Kardashian spoke about Kanye West and his tweets. She asked people to be more understanding about the whole matter.

The trailer for season 18 shows the infamous fight between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian that broke out in the previous episodes. The development for the fight has not been documented and thus fans are eager to know what it leads up to. Fans are also eager to find out how things will be in the Kardashian household with the current state of the pandemic that has been ongoing, according to the news portal.

