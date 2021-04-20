Kelly Clarkson Is Back On 'The Voice' And It Was A Rather Emotional Comeback, Find Out Why

Kelly Clarkson is back on The Voice with the recent episode of the show that aired on Monday, April 19. Her comeback on the show was emotional as the first knockout battle between her team members brought her to tears. Also, Kelly didn’t come alone but brought along a unique mega-mentor; read along to find out who it was and more about the episode.

Kelly Clarkson is back on The Voice

The American Idol alum had missed out on the battle rounds of the show as she was ill and had Kelsea Ballerini take over her seat in the last few episodes. John Legend and Nick Jonas were seen talking about Kelly’s return, while John said, “This is the first day of knockouts and Kelly’s back” and the latter added, “We really missed you”. Along with her, the unique mega-mentor who arrived on the episode was 17-time Grammy-nominated rapper Snoop Dogg.

Talking about Snoop Dogg’s arrival, Kelly told her team members, “I’m more excited for me than you because I get to sit this close to him all day,” who were elated to have him present. Going further, the episode turned out pretty emotional as the first knockout battle between Ryleigh Modig and Corey Ward took place. While Ryleigh chose to perform the Kings Of Leon song Use Somebody, Corey sang Kelly’s song Already Gone, and the latter’s performance had Kelly tear up.

Snoop Dogg asked Kelly, “How does that feel when someone comes and sings your song in front of you?” and she replied, “I love it because generally, they change it up a bit, but it is a little bit of added pressure”. Corey who didn’t get a chair turn in the Blind Auditions of Season 19, shared that he chose to sing Kelly’s song as he connects with it emotionally, and further expressed, “To have Kelly believe in me with this song, you can’t ask for anything better”.

As Kelly Clarkson was evidently ecstatic with Corey’s performance, she said that it was the “coolest thing a songwriter can experience” and then added that Ward “came out singing my song better than me”. Further talking about the song, she mentioned, “When I wrote Already Gone, I was going through something that I thought, it’s OK. It doesn’t have to work out. And hearing him sing that to me in my life now… Are you like smacking me in the face with my message?”. The singer who is currently going through a tedious divorce with Brandon Blackstock, said, “it’s interesting when you write something, and you don’t feel it until years later”. Ryleigh Modig also delivered a great performance, but as Kelly said that Corey, “killed my song”, it was him who won the knockout.

Promo Image Courtesy: Kelly Clarkson’s Instagram