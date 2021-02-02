Kelly Dodd Loses Partnership With Positive Beverages For Criticizing COVID-19 Protocols

Kelly Dodd voiced her criticism of Coronavirus protocols during a weekend where the Real Housewives of Orange County star posted controversial social media videos belittling the safety measures. Kelly took to Instagram and celebrated with her friends in Orange County restaurant, giving her opinion that she stood against the restrictions imposed to control the virus. Her actions and stories resulted in her losing partnership with the Positive Beverage brand.

Also Read | Andy Cohen Suggests RHOC 'reboot' As Calls For Cancellation Of Show Trends On Twitter

Positive Beverage fires Kelly Dodd

According to a report by USA Today, the Positive Beverage brand ended up firing the RHOC star over her controversial Instagram stories, where she can be seen belittling COVID-19 measures. Kelly Dodd's Instagram stories showed a maskless crowd giving cheers to not wearing masks and also showed Kelly celebrating at the table in another restaurant with her maskless friends and husband Rick Levanthal, where they talked about criticizing the mandatory mask policy and also the California Governor Gavin Newsom. Kelly could be seen saying, 'Gavin's going down' in one video as well.

Also Read | RHOC's Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Is Excited For 'transitioning To A New Phase' After Divorce

In one of the now-deleted stories, Kelly said that she is not a super spreader because there is nothing to spread, claiming that she and her friends got the COVID-19 vaccine. She further stated that they don't have it so there is nothing to spread. Dodd even drew out comparisons to living with coronavirus restrictions in San Francisco to living in Russia. On January 31, 2021, Positive Beverage, the sparkling water beverage company that has worked with Dodd for two years, parted ways with the reality star amid the growing social media uproar.

Kelly Dodd IG story pic.twitter.com/0O191IC7Ir — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) January 31, 2021

Also Read | Who Is The New Cast Of RHOC? Read To Know The Details Of The Leading Ladies Of RHOC

Zach Muchnick, Positive Beverage's head said in a statement posted on the company's Instagram stories, "Our core values of wellness, community, diversity, and inclusion should be reflected by our brand and anyone associated with it. It has become clear over the past few months that Kelly’s controversial views and opinions have distracted from our primary objectives, so effective today, we are no longer affiliated with Kelly Dodd-Leventhal. We welcome all people, however, they are and whatever they are passionate about to Positive Beverage. But there must always be an underlying layer of respect. Unfortunately, we feel Kelly’s stance is no longer congruent with our core values." Kelly also responded on Twitter and confirmed her exit from the beverage brand. See her tweet here.

Also Read | Jenny McCarthy Accidentally Called Emily Simpson's Husband A Loser; Twitterati Say 'WOW'

I’m glad I could help put Positive Beverage on the map and wish them well. I’m also really excited about my next venture in the beauty industry, which is my real passion. Stay tuned! — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) January 31, 2021

Image Credits: Kelly Dodd Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.