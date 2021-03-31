Kelly Olsen Will Take Up The Role Of Guardian In 'Supergirl' Season 6

The last season of Supergirl premiered on March 30, 2021, and saw Chyler Leigh’s Alex Danvers get her very own code name, to go with her super-suit but she won’t be the only character to get the super-powers in the ongoing season. The showrunners of Supergirl recently revealed in an interview that the character of Azie Tesfai will be seen as the Guardian. Read along to know more about the final season.

Kelly Olsen will take up role of Guardian in Supergirl season 6

Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner, who are both showrunners of Supergirl, were recently a part of an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where they disclosed that Azie Tesfai’s character Kelly Olson will be taking up the powers of the Guardian in the current and final season of the show.

Fans will be aware, the National City had Kelly’s brother James as the Guardian gave the Guardian shield to Kelly when he moved away from the city at the beginning of the fifth season. The shield was used by Kelly for a while during the evacuation of Earth 38 when the Crisis on Infinite Earths happened.

As Queller said, the plan of Kelly Olsen taking up the mantle had been in the makers’ minds ever since the character was created. Jessica added that they were just waiting for the right context for it to happen and added that it has evolved beautifully in the context of the social justice stories that the makers wanted to put through. She further added that this will be an intriguing development for the character and is apt for Tesfai, who had said earlier that the fans will get all they were expecting for the character in the 6th season.

Jessica expressed that fans were very open about what they want to happen with Kelly’s character, and they will understand what she has in mind. She revealed that fans will be getting all that they wanted for Olsen in the second half of the season and it is keeping her pumped. Azie Tesfai is also co-writing the twelfth episode of the sixth season.

Promo Image Courtesy: Azie Tesfai's Instagram