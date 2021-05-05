Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Mother Sharon Osbourne's Exit From 'The Talk'

Sharon Osbourne was let go off as a co-host from The Talk after facing backlash because of her racist comments in the past. The controversy began after Sharon publicly defended Piers Morgan post his seemingly racist remarks at Meghan Markle following her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah. Her daughter, Kelly Osbourne has now spoken up on the matter.

Kelly Osbourne on mother Sharon Osbourne's exit from The Talk

In an interview with US Weekly, Kelly Osbourne has spoken up regarding her mother's exit from the show. She began by saying that she keeps trying to tell people to change the way they think about the matter and not to be afraid to make a mistake and educate themselves. Kelly then added that "we're on the right side of history" and that the world is changing for good. She addressed the changes that are happening in the US in regards to women rights and the Time's Up movement have helped change the tide, but "it is not over yet". Kelly also spoke that it will be some time before everyone finds a normal ground and that it is okay to make a mistake and educate themselves.

The 36-year old musician continued by saying she does not give a f**k about the cancel culture. If the people think that she is racist then let them think that. Kelly said that she cares what her family thinks of her. She does not care what others who are sitting behind computers and handling fake Instagram account think of her.

A little about Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne is the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. The 36-year old singer was a part of several reality TV shows like Dancing with the Stars, Making Your Mind Up, The Surgery, to name a few. She was also a part of The Masked Singer and appeared as 'Lady Bug' on the show. She is currently featuring on her podcast show The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show, alongside co-host Jeff Beacher where they discuss fame, stories of inspiration and more with several celebrities and famous friends.

(Image: Kelly Osbourne's Instagram)