Last Updated:

Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Mother Sharon Osbourne's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne recently opened up about her mother's exit from 'The Talk'. She said she doesn't care what others think.

Written By
Nandini Iyengar
kelly osbourne

Image: Kelly Osbourne's Instagram


Sharon Osbourne was let go off as a co-host from The Talk after facing backlash because of her racist comments in the past. The controversy began after Sharon publicly defended Piers Morgan post his seemingly racist remarks at Meghan Markle following her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah. Her daughter, Kelly Osbourne has now spoken up on the matter. 

Kelly Osbourne on mother Sharon Osbourne's exit from The Talk

In an interview with US Weekly, Kelly Osbourne has spoken up regarding her mother's exit from the show. She began by saying that she keeps trying to tell people to change the way they think about the matter and not to be afraid to make a mistake and educate themselves. Kelly then added that "we're on the right side of history" and that the world is changing for good. She addressed the changes that are happening in the US in regards to women rights and the Time's Up movement have helped change the tide, but "it is not over yet". Kelly also spoke that it will be some time before everyone finds a normal ground and that it is okay to make a mistake and educate themselves. 

The 36-year old musician continued by saying she does not give a f**k about the cancel culture. If the people think that she is racist then let them think that. Kelly said that she cares what her family thinks of her. She does not care what others who are sitting behind computers and handling fake Instagram account think of her. 

READ | Kelly Osbourne talks about her recent drug relapse; says she is 'not proud of it'

A little about Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne is the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. The 36-year old singer was a part of several reality TV shows like Dancing with the Stars, Making Your Mind Up, The Surgery, to name a few. She was also a part of The Masked Singer and appeared as 'Lady Bug' on the show. She is currently featuring on her podcast show The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show, alongside co-host Jeff Beacher where they discuss fame, stories of inspiration and more with several celebrities and famous friends. 

READ | Kelly Osbourne reveals 'nervous breakdown' led to her relapse in lockdown

(Image: Kelly Osbourne's Instagram)

READ | Kelly Osbourne slams ‘Cancel Culture’ days after mom Sharon had to leave ‘The Talk’
READ | Kelly Osbourne reveals she is not on speaking terms with her elder sister Aimee
READ | Kelly Osbourne opens up about her relapse, says she felt 'disgusting'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT