Kelly Osbourne Slams ‘Cancel Culture’ Days After Mom Sharon Had To Leave ‘The Talk’

Kelly Osbourne's mother, Sharon Osbourne's exit from The Talk has been quite controversial. Kelly has now spoken out against "cancel culture" in a recent interview after her mother's controversy. The actress recently spoke to Extra in an interview on Tuesday, April 24, and discussed many personal issues like her recently falling off the wagon, struggles with weight, and more.

Kelly Osbourne's recent interview

After speaking about her issues with sobreity and explaining why she fell off the wagon after staying on for 4 years, Kelly Osbourne told the publication that she didn't understand what was going on in America saying that she just, "thought that simply being not racist was enough". However, moving ahead she said it wasn't enough and that one has to actively be "not racist" and educate themselves.

She then spoke about how one must not be afraid to make a mistake talking about how "Everybody’s so afraid of cancel culture" and that they shouldn't be. She disapproved of the culture saying it should be about "counsel culture" instead. She also said how we must educate and nudge people in the right direction instead of giving them a "public execution".

Sharon Osbourne on the talk - what did she say?

Kelly Osbourne's mother, Sharon, has been under a public microscope and faced much scrutiny on social media for her comments defending TV personality and noted troll Piers Morgan, for remarks he made following Oprah Winfrey’s interview of Meghan Markle. Sharon later sat down with her co-host on The Talk, Sheryl Underwood discussing the matter, leading to a heated exchange. It prompted Osbourne to tell Underwood: "I feel even like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist ... How can I be racist about anybody or anything in my life?"

Sharon Osbourne appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher after the fact and revealed details about the controversy and how upset she was because of it. While speaking to Bill Maher on Real Time about the controversy, Osbourne explained how all she meant to say was that Meghan Markle is "entitled to her opinion" while Piers Morgan was entitled to the same. She mentioned how life was all about that. Osbourne also added, "Disagreeing with someone does not make you a racist in my book".

Sharon Osbourne leaves 'The Talk'

The show then went on hiatus and, weeks later, CBS issued a statement saying, "Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk. The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behaviour toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

