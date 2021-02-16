Kellyanne Conway Makes Cameo On 'American Idol' Supporting Her Daughter Claudia; Watch

On February 14, 2021, American political consultant Kellyanne Conway made a surprise appearance in order to support her 16-year-old daughter, Claudia Conway on American Idol. The former senior White House advisor made a cameo virtually as her daughter was auditioning for the fourth season of the reality singing competition show of the ABC. Extending her support on Valentine’s Day, Kellyanne gave some words of advice to her daughter. Take a look.

Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia's audition for American Idol

During her virtual cameo appearance, Kellyanne said, “Claudia! Are you getting ready to go, baby?”. She asked her if she is excited. Responding to her mom, Claudia responded, “Yeah, but I’m really nervous”. Sharing her words of advice, Kellyanne explained to her, “You should be nervous, honey”. She said that being nervous is 'a very humbling experience’.

“Do you know how many people like you when you were a little girl until now dream of even having the opportunity to audition for American Idol?”, Kellyanne asked Claudia. She motivated her by saying that this was ‘her time to shine’ and that ‘winners are people that are willing to lose’.

American Idol judge and pop star, Katy Perry, too, shared the promo clip featuring Claudia on her official Instagram handle on February 16, 2021. In the video, Claudia can be seen admitting that she was feeling nervous before her audition. Sharing the short video, she wrote, “Claudia Conway? On ‘#AmericanIdol?’ if you had that on your bingo card. (P.S: East coast the premiere is about to start now on @abcnetwork!)”. Several fans extended their support for Claudia in the comments section. A user commented, “I hope she wins! She’s more than just KellyAnne’s daughter!”.

On February 12, 2021, in a home promo clip, Claudia was seen talking about her upbringing and the importance of music in her life. The clip began with Claudia introducing herself to the judges Luke Bryan, Katy and Lionel Richie. She went on to introduce her parents and spoke about her desire ‘to let people know that she is a singer and that is what she wants to do’.

