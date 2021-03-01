Keo Motsepe's Net Worth And Everything Else You Need To Know About The Pro-dancer

Keo Motsepe, who rose into popularity after his relationship with Chrishell Stause and his stint with her on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. The couple has split after dating for three months, but the dance champion is still being talked about on social media. Scroll down to know details about Keo, his net worth and more.

All you need to know about Keo Motsepe

Keo Motsepe’s Net Worth

According to a report on Celebritynetworth.com, Keo has a net worth of $300 thousand. Keo entered the world of dancing at the age of eleven and has been representing his country South Africa on international levels at the Latin Ballroom dance competitions. For eight years straight, he was the South African Latin Dance Champion.

Keo made history in 2012 after he became the first South African to be a part of the Burn the Floor world tour. He made his television debut in 2013, with the show Strictly Come Dancing South Africa. Further on, he also became the very first South African to join the hit television series, Dancing with the Stars. He joined Dancing With The Stars for the first time for its 19th season in 2014 after he auditioned in 2012. He joined the show as a pro dancer. Keo and Chrishell Stause met on the show where she was partnered with Gleb Savchenko.

There were speculations that Chrishell and Gleb were seeing each other after the latter split with his wife in November 2020, however, it turned out that Chrishell was actually involved with Keo.

Keo Motsepe was born in Pretoria in South Africa on November 24, 1989, and is also a Prince, from his paternal family’s side. His grandfather was a prince of a province back in South Africa, though later he took a step back from the position and his uncle was crowned as the successor. However, since Motsepe is the only son of his father, he became a prince. Apart from dancing, he also likes playing soccer when he has the time and hones his acting skills. He also enjoys cooking in his free time.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

