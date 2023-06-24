Kerala Crime Files Streaming On OTT: Know When And Where To Watch The Crime Thriller

Kerala Crime Files has made its debut on the OTT medium. The series is gathering a lot of traction owing to its fast-paced, thrilling premise. Besides the thrilling premise, the show also holds the theme of subtle social commentary.

3 things you need to know

Kerala Crime Files is incidentally the first Malayalam web series.

The show was reportedly made on a budget of 8-10 crores.

The show is a localised take on the whodunnit trope.

When and where to watch Kerala Crime Files?

Kerala Crime Files has been available to stream on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The show made its streaming debut on Friday June 23 and is already receiving a lot of buzz. The show features actors Lal as Kurian and Aju Varghese as Manoj who headline the crime thriller. The show also stars Navas Vallikkunnu, Sanju Sanichen and Zhinz Shan.



The plot revolves around a puzzling murder that takes place in an isolate lodge in the suburbs. The case is being investigated by a team of 6 policemen with their sole clue being a fake address logged in to the lodge register. The angle of subtle social commentary comes in when it is revealed that the deceased was in fact a sex worker. The remainder of the show revolves around the policemen scrambling to solve the case.

Kerala Crime Files is the first Malayalam web series

The show has been thoroughly directed by Ahammed Kabeer. Written by Ashiq Aimar, the show also boasts of good production quality - a detail overseen by Rahul Riji Nair. What's more, the series has received a U/A certification allowing itself a wider audience group. Kerala Crime Files is currently streaming.