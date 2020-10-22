Ketan Parekh In 'Scam 1992': Who Is The Character And Its Real-life Counterpart?

The recent Sony Liv web series Scam 1992 has become all the rage on social media and amid viewers. The web series has been directed by Hansal Mehta and is based on the life of Harshad Mehta and how he emerged from humble beginnings to becoming a rich man. However, as the name of the web series itself would suggest, the frontline story of the stock market scam from 1992. The series has been based upon a novel written by Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal titled The Scam.

However, one key member who was known in the mainstream for being involved in the original scam was Ketan Parekh. However, Ketan Parekh in Scam 1992 was not given the real name of his character has not been named in the series, which raised the question amid fans of 'who is Ketan Parekh in Scam 1992' and 'Ketan Parekh in real life'. Check out the details below -

Also read: Pratik Gandhi on popularity after 'Scam 1992': "I've been around for 15 to 16 years"

Who is Ketan Parekh in Scam 1992?

Ketan Parekh has not been formally named in the web series which revolves around the infamous scam from 1992. However, the character of Pranav Seth in the series has been based upon the real-life Ketan Parekh. Without getting into the intricate details about Parekh's involvement in the scam, Ketan was a chartered accountant who reportedly played a crucial role in the overall scam and storyline of the web series. Parekh was a part of Harshad Mehta's GrowMore investments which orchestrated the scam. However, Parekh was not convicted in the 1992 scam. However, Parekh was sentenced to three years of jail time in 2018 on charges of manipulating the stock market for a different scam.

Also read: If you loved 'Scam 1992', add these shows & movies to your watchlist

Many netizens have been confused whether the character of Bhushan Bhatt which is portrayed by Chirag Vohra was actually Ketan Parekh but that's not the case. The character of Bhushan is not based on any real-life person and is a fictional character altogether. Whereas, some have also been anticipating that the second season of the web series will focus on Ketan Parekh's story, but, there has been no confirmation or even a mention by the makers about the same.

Also read: Scam 1992 web series cast has Pratik Gandhi, Satish Kaushik & more; know their characters

Also read: Shreya Dhanwanthary on 'Scam 1992': Hansal Mehta wanted prepared actors, not robots

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.