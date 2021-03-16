Kevin Feige On Possibility Of The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Getting Renewed For Season 2

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast has Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising the titular roles as Sam Wilson and James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes, respectively. The series will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar Premium this Friday. Even before its premiere, there are questions on if there will be a second part. Now, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has addressed the matter.

Kevin Feige on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2 plans

During a recent virtual press conference of the Marvel series via comicbook.com, Kevin Feige opened up about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2. He did not confirm a second part but said that if they will be able to do another one, there are, certainly, ideas about it. Feige stated that it is a funny question and it is one that they obviously get asked much more on television because people expect it to be getting multiple outings. He mentioned that they really did approach the series like they do the movies. Feige further clarified that if they get a chance to make another part, there is certainly ideas about it.

Previously, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland expressed his views on a second season. He told The Direct that there is nothing he did not get to do in this installment, and yet there is so much more to do. So, he hoped that there will be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2. The filmmaker mentioned that he has no idea whether there will be or not a Season 2, but he does know that there are always more stories to explore and more characters to come up.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier cast has Emily VanCamp returning as Sharon Carter, along with Daniel Bruhl as Captain America: Civil War villain Baron Helmut Zemo in a more comic accurate avatar. Erin Kellyman will make her MCU debut as Karli Morgenthau, the leader of the anti-patriotism group, the Flag-Smashers. Georges St-Pierra, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chain, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly are also part of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast. Don Cheadle is also said to reprise his role as James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine for a cameo.

The series' plot focuses on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they team up in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they battle the anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers. It is said that the series will show who is worthy of the shield and Captain America's mantle. It is speculated to have around six episodes with each one being around 40-50 minutes long.