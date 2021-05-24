'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Rahul Vaidya & Anuskha Sen Have A Social Media Question For Fans

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, has been giving fans a glimpse of his time there with his fellow contestants. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself and co-contestant Anuskha Sen asking fans about the social media algorithm. They also went on to show off their fun side that is sure to leave netizens gushing over the post.

Rahul Vaidya shares video with Anushka Sen

Taking to his Instagram story, Anushka asked fans why Instagram keeps showing them recommendations from people they don't want to add. Rahul, on the other hand, joined her and asked his fans for an answer as well. In the video, Rahul Vaidya looks dapper as he sported a colour block jacket and stylish black sunshades. Anushka Sen donned neon sweats and a white tee. She opted for a stylish braid hairdo along with dewy makeup. Take a look at the post below.

Previously, Rahul shared a video of himself and Anushka dancing to the song Lut Gaye. Rahul was dressed in a blue hoodie, jeans, and white athletic shoes. He accessorised his ensemble with sunglasses and a hairband. Anushka, on the other hand, wore a green, full-sleeved t-shirt, white pants, and white shoes. She opted for a pulled back in a ponytail. In his caption, he wrote, “A fun reel with this adorable lil @anushkasen0408”. Take a look at the post below.

Anushka took to her Instagram account a few days ago and shared some goofy photos of herself posing with Rahul. Anushka was dressed in a black crop top, a light pink jacket, and shorts. Her hair was tied in two plaits and she wore white sports shoes. Rahul was dressed in a yellow hoodie and blue tracksuit. He accessorised his look with white sports shoes and sunglasses. She captioned her post by writing, “Peace out pose with @rahulvaidyarkv #MasksOffOnlyWhenShooting #kkk11”. Take a look at the post below.

Rahul has recently announced another number, Aly. The song’s lyrics were penned by Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant. Rahul shared the song's poster, which depicted him wearing a grey blazer and holding a guitar with an intense expression. Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's Instagram post.

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

