'Kid Cosmic' Season 1 Impresses Netizens, Will There Be A Season 2? Find Out

Kid Cosmic is well known animated superhero television series. Helmed by Craig McCracken, the show is an in-house production of Netflix Animation. Kid Cosmic was released on February 2 on the streaming giant and although it has only been 3 days since its release the show has received great reviews. Fans are even curious to know will there be a season 2 of Kid Cosmic.

Will there be a season 2 of Kid Cosmic?

Netflix hasn't given a go-ahead to the animated show for a second season yet. According to a report in What’s on Netflix website, the platform usually takes six to eight weeks before renewing a show for the second season. Usually within this period, Netflix observes what kind of traffic the show is bringing to the platform and how well its reviews are. Hence, fans have to wait another 1 to two months to know Kid Cosmic season 2 release date.

Kid Cosmic season 2 release date

Although the release date is not announced yet, it can be somewhat predicted based on Netflix's history of releasing family-themed animated series. Kid Cosmic season 2 could debut later in 2021 or in the early months of 2022. If Kid Cosmic gets big streaming numbers, then season 2 will likely be scheduled for the latter half of 2021.

Kid Cosmic review

The IMDb page of the show reveals that it has got a high rating of 8 out of 10. Fans on Twitter seem to be thoroughly enjoing the show. Here is what netizens think about it:

kid cosmic was great pic.twitter.com/ryh6KarfjX — the kid wander 💫💚 (@wandyFR3SH) February 2, 2021

Wow. It should not be a surprise that #KidCosmic is absolutely wonderful cause @CrackMcCraigen never misses, but I am still stunned at how much action-packed fun this is. Way to go, Craig, cast, and crew! More love to come! 😉 pic.twitter.com/LSnP2DFezv — Alec Greer 💙 (@FelineLover1234) February 2, 2021

Watching Kid Cosmic on Netflix. Everything is boarded with such a nice flow. pic.twitter.com/zwbrKBtr9v — Pan-Pizza: Get a Cartoon or Go to Heck (@RebelTaxi) February 3, 2021

Kid Cosmic was a really good binge, and raised the bar for Netflix Animation.



Story never slowed down, and the fact they didn’t force every episode to be a half hour made the pacing stronger. That cliffhanger too 😵 I want more!!! pic.twitter.com/gyfFJE4EHj — Kev (@AwestruckVox) February 3, 2021

More about Kid Cosmic

Kid Cosmic is the first of McCracken's creations to have a serialized format. The show’s IMDb page also reveals that his first foray into the superhero genre was the previously popular show The Powerpuff Girls. Kid Cosmic follows Kid, a young boy who gets the chance to become a superhero and fight an evil alien. He is being a superhero alongside other characters with different abilities. The show's cast list boasts an ensemble of talented actors and voice actors. Here is the cast list:

Eric Bauza... Fry1

Keith Ferguson... Papa G1

Jack Fisher... The Kid1

Tom Kenny... Stuck Chuck1

Christian Lanz... Carlos

Amanda Céline Miller

Lily Rose Silver... Rosa1

Fred Tatasciore... Tuna Sandwich1

Kim Yarbrough... Flo

