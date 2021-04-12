Kid Cudi Wears A Floral Dress To Pay Tribute To The Legendary Singer Kurt Cobain On SNL

American rapper and singer Kid Cudi appeared on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest on Saturday, April 11, 2021. The rapper chose his performance to pay tribute to the late Nirvana's singer Kurt Cobain on his 27th death anniversary week. Cudi chose to wear a floral dress by Off White to pay tribute to the legendary singer.

Kurt Cobain tribute by Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi took to his Twitter to confirm that the floral dress he wore on Saturday Night Live was his tribute to Kurt Cobain. He also mentioned that the dress was designed by the CEO of Off White, Virgil Abloh. The singer wrote 'Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a f****n genius!! Love you man we did it!!!' in his tweet. Kurt Cobain died on April 5, 1994, by committing suicide.

According to People, Kid Cudi's dress resembled the one Kurt Cobain wore when he appeared on 'The Face' magazine's cover in 1993. Kid Cudi on SNL wore the dress while performing his song Sad People. He chose to wear a green coloured cardigan similar to the one Cobain wore during Nirvana's concert MTV unplugged in New York while performing his song Tequila Shots. Cudi also paid tribute to the former cast member of SNL Chris Farley who died in 1997 by wearing a shirt with his face printed on it.

Netizens react to Kid Cudi's Kurt Cobain tribute

Fans of the singer went gaga over the performance of Kid Cudi on SNL. Kid Cudi's dress received much attention and praises from his fans. His tribute to the late singer was shared by many. A Twitter user wrote 'It's been 27 years since Kurt Cobain died. Which as of last week is now longer than he was alive. Respect to @KidCudi for using his platform & @nbcsnl appearance to pay tribute to Kurt's legacy of struggle, authenticity, creativity for freedom, vulnerability, & individual style.' in his tweet.

It's been 27 years since Kurt Cobain died. Which as of last week is now longer than he was alive.



Respect to @KidCudi for using his platform & @nbcsnl appearance to pay tribute to Kurt's legacy of struggle, authenticity, creativity for freedom, vulnerability, & individual style. pic.twitter.com/BItMNmKkMw — Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) April 11, 2021

Kid Cudi pulling the ultimate Kurt Cobain tribute on #SNL on the week of this death. @KidCudi all about love and suicide prevention and awareness!!! pic.twitter.com/m4DOUC5eFF — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) April 11, 2021

Kurt Cobain was a precious soul. During a time that it was popular to shame things that went against society’s idea of normal, Kurt embraced them and advocated for them. Kid Cudi paid homage by doing the same thing. I truly LOVE to see it. pic.twitter.com/KD94wQ8ROe — Dedee ðŸ¥€ (@thoughtfulbae) April 11, 2021

