Kids Enact 'Squid Game' Scenes In Belgium, England Schools; Teachers Worried

It has just been over a month since its release and Squid Game has become a worldwide phenomenon. The show has been termed as the most-watched original series of all time on Netflix and it's not a mean feat for a Korean show to achieve this honour, when a majority of the shows and audiences are English-speaking. One of the reasons for the show's popularity has been its plot which features people in severe debt participating in childhood games to win grand prize money.

While the contest might sound fun on paper, the fact to note is that the losers of the game, face a dire consequence, death. Much like the dual side to the proceedings in reel, the show is also seeing a dual side in the real side. The enjoyment that viewers are lapping up through the show is turning out to be a problem for some, especially school teachers and students' parents.

Squid Game makes school techers in Europe worried

Squid Game is a series which is only available for 15+ age group to watch on Netflix. However, students in some parts of Europe seem to be aware of the content of the show and even enact it at their schools.

Since the show revolves around childhood games, kids enacting it should not be a problem. However, the kids also seem to be enacting some of the post-game scenes as seen in the show. In a Belgium school, kids started beating each other at school after the stop-start game 'Red Light, Green Light' , known as '1, 2, 3 Piano in Belgium.

As per a report in Brussel Times, the teachers of the municipal school of Erquelinnes Béguinage Hainaut issued a message to parents. They wrote that the series was forbidden for children for its 'violent scenes'.

They stated that they were vigilant to stop this 'unhealthy and dangerous game'. They sought support from parents to make kids aware of the consequences of the game.

Schools in England have witnessed instances of kids discussing the content of the show and re-enacting some scenes. As per a report on BBC, some teachers have immediately warned their parents about it, while asserting that the show was only for 15 plus. They have also urged them to check the settings on their phones, that does not allow the children to watch the show.