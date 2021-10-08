Kiernan Shipka's Character Sabrina Spellman To Enter 'Riverdale' Season 6; See Pic

Kiernan Shipka, the actor essaying the role of Sabrina Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, recently unveiled a thrilling piece of news for all her fans stating about a crossover of her show with Netflix's Riverdale.

The actor shared the news on social media and left her fans in amazement. Many celebrity artists also mentioned how surprised they were to learn about the crossover.

Kiernan Shipka’s character from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to enter Riverdale

Actor Kiernan Shipka recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself in which she depicted her iconic look from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and can be seen sitting on a chair that states ‘Sabrina Spellman Riverdale.’ In the caption, she revealed that she will be heading from Greendale to Riverdale and added a devil face emoji next to it. She also informed her fans that she will be seen as Sabrina Spellman in season 6 of Riverdale.

Many celebrity artists as well as fans took to Kiernan Shipka’s latest Instagram post and expressed their excitement in the comments section. Many celebrities namely Bailee Madison, Madelaine Petsch, Magnus Mefisto, Thomas Dekker, Leanne Aguilera and others dropped hearts, shocking face emojis as well as clapping emojis in the comments section and added how excited they were for her appearance in Riverdale Season 6. Many fans also reacted to the announcement and dropped in questions asking each other why Chilling Adventures of Sabrina got cancelled while others stated that they will be watching Riverdale season 6 only because of Shipka. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kiernan Shipka’s Instagram post.

When will Riverdale season 6 release?

The series has been slated to release on The CW on 16 November 2021, Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET. It will premiere a five-episode event before going on a break for the holidays, only to return in 2022.

Riverdale season 6 cast

While the majority of the series regulars are set to return for the show's sixth season, it has been confirmed that Mark Consuelos will not be reprising his role in the upcoming season. Here's a list of the expected cast for Riverdale season 6:

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz

Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty

Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate

Mädchen Amick as Alice Smith

Image: Instagram/@sabrinanetflix