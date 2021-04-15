Kim Jung Hyun Pens Letter Of Apology For Mistreating Seohyun And Other Members Of "Time"

Kim Jung Hyun is best known for his work in the popular South Korean TV show Time. He has been in the middle of a controversy involving his Time co-star Seohyun, which had gained pace in the last few days. He was accused of mistreating Seohyun, which was followed by other claims that suggested that his girlfriend Seo Ye Ji was responsible behind Kim’s behaviour. With the entire matter being widely speculated in the entertainment industry, Kim has penned a long letter of apology via his agency, where he has addressed this issue in detail.

Kim Jung Hyun apologises for his behaviour

A short while ago, it was reported by Dispatch that the reason why Kim had been behaving inappropriately with Seohyun was because his then girlfriend Seo Ye Ji had asked him to. Their chats were leaked in those reports that caused a major controversy to unfold. While Seo Ye Ji’s agency confirmed that she dated Kim, she did not influence her behaviour. In an attempt to put this matter to rest, Kim has written a long letter where he has addressed his behaviour and apologised for it, according to koreaboo.com.

He began by saying that Time was a “very special project” to him which gave him a major opportunity, but he ended up hurting his director, writers, co-actors and other staff. He mentioned that due to his “personal issues”, he caused an “unsavoury accident” which made him fail in his “responsibilities as a lead and an actor’. He apologised for the same. The actor also mentioned O& Entertainment and others who faced inconvenience because of him. He lastly mentioned that he would work towards being a “healthy actor”. However, he did not address Seo Ye Ji anywhere in his statement, keeping it focused towards his apology.

Seohyun, on the other hand, has limited her comments on Instagram following this controversy, in order to keep comments on this matter at bay. Kim Jung Hyun and Seohyun gained strong success for their work in Time, which was premiered in 2018. While Kim has somehow controlled this matter for the time being, it is likely to unfold further in the future.