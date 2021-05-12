Kim Jung Hyun Releases Official Statement; Accuses Agency Of Spreading False Information

Actor Kim Jung Hyun, who was last seen in the drama Mr Queen has been in the spotlight regarding his behaviour with co-star Seohyun during the filming of their drama Time in 2018 and also his negotiations to sign a contract with his former agency O& Entertainment.

Last month, after Dispatch revealed information that his then-girlfriend Seo Ye Ji was involved in the incident during the filming of TIME, he released a statement of apology towards his fans. Now, the actor has revealed another official statement regarding his status with O& Entertainment and more.

Kim Jung Hyun accuses O& Entertainment of defamation

According to the news released on Naver, Kim Jung Hyun's contract with O& Entertainment has expired as of May 12, 2021. In the statement, Kim Jung Hyun said that the company had made attempts to contact him for discussions but he felt suspicious regarding their authenticity and sincerity to come to an agreement. The actor's brother is his legal representative in this matter. The statement also said that Kim Jung Hyun and his brother will now work with YUL Law firm to correct the factual errors and restore Kim Jung Hyun's public image.

The official statement further elaborated on Kim Jung Hyun's Time scandal as well. News outlet YTN Star revealed they also received Kim Jung Hyun's medical records from one of his close aides. These medical records mention the actor being diagnosed with a sleep disorder, panic disorder, anxiety disorder and even episodes of depression. The statement also mentioned the neglect that O& Entertainment showed towards Kim Jung Hyun, despite him citing his health issues during the filming of Time.

It also said that the agency is facing a deficit each year but they only brought up Kim Jung Hyun's contract details and tarnished his reputation. Kim Jung Hyun said he will take legal action against defamation, the spread of false information, etc. The statement was concluded with an apology to the fans who have been supporting Kim Jung Hyun through thick and thin. An apology was also issued to the public and press for unintentionally stressing them.

(Image: Kim Jung Hyun's Instagram)

