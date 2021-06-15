Kim Kardashian Along With Kardashian-Jenners Rate Their 'sassiest Comeback' In Reunion

The reality drama show Keeping Up With the Kardashians might have come to an end but the Kardashian-Jenners are not ready to say goodbye to the viewers just yet. In an exclusive interview with E!, the sisters held a Keeping Up with the Kardashian reunion where they rated their 'sassiest-shadiest comeback' of all seasons. While some scored a six and others scored a ten, take a look at some of the most iconic dialogues out of the reality series.

Kardashian-Jenners rate their comebacks

The KUWTK final episode aired bidding farewell to the viewers after 20 seasons filled with the personal life drama of the celebrity family. The E! hosted the Keeping Up with the Kardashian reunion as Andy Cohen hit the sisters with tough questions of the past seasons. In the first installment of a bonus segment, to be released on the 17th of June, a sneak peek showed the sisters rating their sassy clap backs over the years.

Kardashian-Jenners clawbacks

Some of the dialogues from the reality show went on to become an internet sensation after turning into iconic memes and clap backs. One of such lines was Kim Kardashian telling Kourtney Kardashian 'she bought her a career' when the latter asked to buy her shoes. Khloe Kardashian ended rating the clap back 'an eight or nine'. It was payback time for Kourtney as she called out Kim Kardashian for crying over her lost diamond earring saying, 'there are people that are dying'.

The sisters had a good laugh after Khloe rated her clap back a six out of ten. The sneak peek also showed the sisters rating their younger sister, Supermodel Kendell Jenner's infamous dialogue when she was just 9-years-old saying 'Money does grow on trees, It's paper!'. Khloe wittily replied 'a nine for a nine' while rating her clap back.

More on Keeping up with the Kardashians

Premiered in 2007, the reality show ran for 20 seasons before ending with the biggest drama of their lives. The KUWTK final episode revealed the relationship status update of the Kardashian sisters with their beaus. The finals season also documented the high-profile divorce drama of Kim Kardashian with American rapper, Kanye West.

