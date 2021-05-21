Kim Kardashian Lashes Out At Kourtney Kardashian For Misbehaving With Her Nanny On 'KUWTK'

In the recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney have a heated argument about the latter’s behaviour with one of Kim’s staff. Kourtney went on to justify her actions as she expressed that Kim’s nanny was misbehaving while the younger sibling lashed out and told Kourtney that she can’t keep a nanny.

Kim Kardashian lashes out on Kourtney for misbehaving with her nanny

In the extended clip, Kim confronted Kourtney for shouting at one of her employees and that her nanny felt degraded by the way Kourtney talked to her. However, Kourtney explained her behaviour and shared that she had a problem with how the nanny was behaving in front of her kids. Kourtney said in a confessional, “Kim’s nanny and I had a little disagreement when we were away travelling together. But I haven’t really spoken to Kim about it, so, I wanna see what’s going on”.

Kim then said, “She said that she felt so degraded by you and you just started yelling at her and you said, ‘keep your voice down’”. The accusation did not sit well with Kourtney, who went on to say, “Oh my god, she’s lying”. Although, Kim was still backing up her staff and said that Kourtney could have expressed her concerns in private.

Kim said, “She said, “I wish you would have tapped me on the shoulder and said, “Hey something’s really bothering me. Can I talk to you?” And we could have talked in private. But for her to yell at me in a restaurant was wrong’”. After this, Kourtney said that there was no yelling and added that she wasn’t okay with something the nanny told her son Reign. Kourtney said, “She would never work for me the way she acts”.

The elder sibling further shared, “She said “boy, you’re a liar” and I was like “excuse me?” you’re going to call a five-year-old a liar?”. Kim agreed with Kourtney about this and did agree that the nanny shouldn’t have said that, however staying firm on the fact that Kourtney should have watched her behaviour. Kourtney then responded to Kim saying, “I don’t want to talk about this with you because you obviously don’t get it” and when Kim added that she wasn’t going to fire her nanny as she likes to keep her staff for a long time, Kourtney said, “I don’t care, keep her. She will not ever be around my kids”.

The argument didn’t end here, as soon after Kim said, “Kourtney, you can’t even keep a nanny”. Kourtney seemed quite offended with the statement and asked Kim to shut up. She then said, “The way you’re talking is wild” and walked out of the room. Later, in a confessional, Kourtney said: “Kim is throwing out all these jabs, intentionally to hurt my feelings, none of which are even true, like throwing out random lies about my own staff. That was really really hurtful coming from my sister”.

Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

