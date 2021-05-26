Kim Kardashian Says She Loves Listening To Drivers License, Daughter North Isn't Convinced

After dropping her debut album Sour, singer Olivia Rodrigo sent a package of Sour goodies to the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star Kim Kardashian. Upon receiving the cute goodies, the billionaire mother took to her social media platform for appreciating the sweet gesture of the rookie singer. Kim posted a video on Instagram story showcasing all the items of the package and while doing so, the reality TV star added that she loves listening to Rodrigo’s Driver’s License. However, the clip comes with a hilarious twist as daughter North West called her mother out for lying.

North West hilariously calls out Kim Kardashian

In the clip, fans can see Kim going through the Sour merchandise that includes special Sour Patch Kids, lyric cards, a Sour mug, and more. Kim Kardashian said that she “can’t wait for her album. You guys know I love Drivers license”. Immediately after, daughter North’s voice can be heard in the background, she said, "You never listen to it."

The Kardashian mother asked North to stop and turned to son Saint to give confirmation if they listen to the song. Kim added, “Yes, I do! I listen to it all the time. Stop, North. Saint, don't we listen to it in the car all the time? Yes. Can you say that louder for the people to hear? Do I listen to it all the time, Saint?" Son Saint agrees with his mother but North wasn’t convinced. Check out the Instagram story below:

Not North putting Kim Kardashian on blast for being a fake Olivia Rodrigo fan.



Also, Kim saying “Can’t wait for her album” has me cackling.



The album has been out, Kimberly. pic.twitter.com/EP2TMlpfV6 — DIOMI (@Diomi) May 25, 2021

Fans took to social media to claim that North West’s claim could even be right as at the beginning of the video; the billionaire mom says that she cannot wait for Rodrigo to release her album. However, the singer already dropped her debut album last Friday. For an avid listener of the singer, Kardashian should have known that her album is already released.

NOT KIM KARDASHIAN SAYING ‘cant wait for the album’ AFTER GETTING SOUR MERCH FROM OLIVIA BYE — ava is sour (@thislllove) May 25, 2021

This funny incident comes right after a lawsuit was filed against the Kardashian-West matriarch on Monday. The lawsuit alleges that the 40-year-old was late to give her staff their paychecks and also ended up withholding 10 percent of their wages for taxes. Furthermore, the group of seven staffers also complained that the Keeping Up with the Kardashian actor also refused to pay them overtime and sometimes even forced them to work without meal breaks.

(Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram)