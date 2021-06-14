Kim Seon Ho And Shin Min Ah Attend First Script-reading Session For New TvN K-drama

The official Instagram handle off tvN Drama recently released a set of pictures from the first script-reading session of the upcoming show, Seashore Village ChaChaCha. In the pictures, a series of actors and crew members, including the leads- Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah, can be seen participating in the first-ever reading session of the show. The series will be directed by Yoo Je Won and is expected to premiere by the end of this year.

Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah to star in a new Kdrama?

Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah starrer Seashore Village ChaChaCha has been in the news for quite some time, ever since the series was announced. Fans are excited to see this pairing, and the latest pictures released by the makers have been adding to the anticipation. In the latest pictures released, the entire team can be seen indulging in a script-reading session while following proper COVID-19 protocols. All actors are seen holding up their crops while wearing protective facemasks as a part of the guidelines issued. The pictures show various popular K-drama actors including In Gyo Jin, Kim Young Ok, Jo Han Chul, Lee Bong Ryun, Cha Chung Hwa, Lee Yong Yi, Shin Shin Ae, and Gong Min Jung, amongst others.

Seashore Village ChaChaCha is an official remake of a film called Mr Hong and is expected to be based on the life of a dentist, played by actor Shin Min Ah, best-known for her role in Oh My Venus!. Fan-favourite, Kim Seon Ho, on the other hand, will play a man with multiple talents, who helps people in any given situation. Actor Lee Sang Yi will also play an important role in this Kdrama and is expected to bring a fun twist to the plot. With the lead actors’ heavy fan base across the globe, the show is expected to do well amongst the fans.

