'Kim's Convenience' Gets Cancelled Early As Producers Leave The Show

Kim's Convenience, the popular Canadian sitcom, will not be renewed after Season 5 ends. The show is quite popular around the world and focuses on a Korean family living in Toronto, running a convenience store. Here's everything you need to know about the show getting cancelled.

Kim's Convenience Cancelled - Season 5th to be Final Season

The producers of the show announced on Monday that Kim's Convenience will be ending with a 5th and final season. The show was originally renewed till season 6. However, 2 of the 4 co-producers Ins Choi and Kevin White decided to leave the show after season 5 finished so producers had to make the tough choice of ending the show at 5 seasons instead of the initially planned 6 seasons of Kim's Convenience. Kim's Convenience will end with its final episode airing on CBS Canada on April 13.

Kim's Convenience was heavily appreciated by the fans for their realistic depiction of a Korean family living in Canada. The follows the story of the Kim family, who own and run a convenience store in Moss Park locality of Toronto City. The show stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon as Kim family parents. The kids of the Kim family are played by Andrea Bang and Simu Liu. Simu Liu is set to play the lead character in Marvel's upcoming film 'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'.

Sim Liu tweeted that he was 'heartbroken' with the deciding made by the producers. He also said in the tweet that he felt like his character's journey was cut short by the cancellation of the show. He added that he feels Kim's Convenience fans deserved better and that he was proud of everything that the show's team had achieved.

Where to Watch Kim's Convenience Season 5?

Fans of Kim's Convenience can catch the show on CBS Canada as the new episodes drop. The season will end with the final episode dropping on April 13. Viewers from around the world can access the show on the streaming service Netflix. All the seasons of the show are available to be viewed on Netflix. Fans of comedy shows and sitcoms will enjoy watching this show and if you haven't seen it yet, Kim's Convenience is worth checking out. Stay tuned for more news on Kim's Convenience and upcoming Netflix projects.