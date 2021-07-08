'Kingdom: Ashin Of The North': Jun Ji-hyun Seeks Revenge In Main Teaser Of Special Episode

Fans of the Kingdom series are going haywire on social media after Netflix Korea dropped the main teaser of the highly anticipated special episode titled Kingdom: Ashin of the North. Featuring Ju Ji‑hoon and Jun Ji‑Hyun, the special episode will pick up the story from the conclusion of the second season. Exploring in detail about a character introduced in the second season, the trailer shared glimpses of the new strong character.

Main teaser of Kingdom: Ashin of the North

The special episode of the Kingdom franchise dropped its main teaser on social media after a long wait. The dramatic trailer showed the mysteries of the dark forest and a troop chasing in the woods. It was followed by the introduction of Ashin, played by Jun Ji-Hyun, showing off her archery skills. In the trailer, fans get a clear idea of the motives of the new character and that is revenge. A special episode of the series will be dropped soon depicting the back story of the character and the injustice against her which leads to her motives filled with vengeance.

Fans expect the special episode to provide a detailed insight into the back story of Ashin. The special episode is believed to reveal the origin of the mysterious disease that was spread throughout the nation and whether she had an active part in it. Already excited to watch Jun Ji-Hyun, one of the leading actresses in the South Korean film industry, fans are anticipating an action-packed performance from the star. Netflix dropped the trailer with a teasing caption that read, '“If you kill all living things on the land of Joseon, I will go with you. an arrow from Kingdom: Ashinjeon will be aimed at you.”

Netizens' reaction to Kingdom: Ashin of the North teaser

It was quite evident from the comment section that the fans were excited about the special episode. Amongst the flurry of heart and fire emojis fans praised the intense teaser of the episode. Some fans commented that they cannot wait for the episode to drop.

Pic Credit: Netlfix Korea

The special episode of Kingdom: Ashin of the North will be dropped on July 23 on Netflix.

IMAGE- NETFLIX KOREA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.