'Kingdom: Re-born' Episode 4's Final Tracklist Revealed; Check Out Each Group's Song Here

Ardent viewers are extremely elated for Mnet's K-pop reality TV show Kingdom: Legendary War's upcoming episode as it proceeds to the highly-anticipated second round, titled 'Re-born'. Kingdom's latest episode is all set to air today, i.e. April 22, 2021, on Mnet at 7.50 pm KST. In the latest preview clip of the much-awaited fourth episode, Mnet revealed the list of songs that will be enacted by all the participant K-pop groups.

Mnet reveals Kingdom's latest episode's playlist

In the upcoming episode of Kingdom: Legendary War, all the K-pop groups will be performing to each other's chartbuster songs and give them their own renditions. The newly released spoiler clip of Kingdom: Re-born released by the makers has left the audience excited as they cannot stop gushing over iKon's performance to Inception or ATEEZ in Kingdom finally covering iKon's Rhythm Ta song. While the fourth episode of the reality TV show's part 2 will premiere today, it will be aired simulcast on tvN Asia, Mnet Japan and Abema TV in Japan a day after its domestic broadcast.

Take a look:

In one of the previous clips shared by Mnet, Stray Kids and BTOB were seen teasing each other about their upcoming week's track choices while sneakily attempting to spill the beans on the opposite team's song name. Stray Kids took several guesses by giving out a streak of songs that their opponent group BTOB can pick from, including Hellevator and I am YOU. On the other hand, for themselves, the group chose I’ll Be Your Man, Movie, and WOW songs from BTOB's discography. However, do you know which tracks made it to the final list of episode 4? Read on to know about the final tracklist of Mnet's Kingdom: Re-born.

Check out 'Kingdom: Re-born' Episode 4's full tracklist below:

ATEEZ's 'Inception' song to be performed by iKON

iKon's 'Rhythm Ta' song to be performed by ATEEZ

The Boyz's 'The Stealer' song to be performed by SF9

SF9's 'O Sole Mio' song to be performed by The Boyz

Stray Kids' 'Back Door' song to be performed by BTOB

BTOB's 'I'll Be Your Man' song to be performed by Stray Kids

