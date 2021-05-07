Kingdom To Be Canceled? Fans Urge Makers To Stop Filming After COVID-19 Scare At SF9, IKON

On May 6, 2021, Mnet's Kingdom confirmed facing a critical situation as its background dancer who has performed for SF9, iKON, and The Boyz tested positive for COVID-19. The dancer, reportedly, took part in a stage performance of iKON, The Boyz, and SF9 during its Kingdom: Legendary War recording, which was held on May 4, 2021. The crew later took the test on May 6 which turned out to be positive. Since then, many fans and followers of the show have taken to Twitter, asking for Kingdom to be cancelled.

Fans want Kingdom cancelled

After Kingdom latest episode, the team held a stage performance of iKON, SF9, and The Boyz recording. Ever since the news of COVID-19 positive reports surfaced on the internet, many fans have initiated discussions on social media regarding the continuity of the show.

Many fans have asked the labels to clarify the situation, while a few others said that it is okay if the episodes are delayed. A fan suggested to 'cancel kingdom and get everyone tested'. Another one wrote that even if the staff, dancers and idols get tested regularly, 'they still have lots of contact with other people'. A netizen asked for the 'official statement' addressing the issue and help their fans to be at ease by 'describing the current situation'. Another netizen also stated that it is okay to stop the shoot of the drama and they want the staff and crew members to be safe.

Cancel kingdom and get everyone tested — ||¦||¦¦ 🆔 (@131bishit) May 6, 2021

Tbh I expected this to happen at some point.

Even if the staff, dancers & idols get tested regularly they still have lots of contact to other people, be it in their private life or in a hair salon, studio or broadcasting studio...Hope that nobody else gets tested positive — Enya⁷𖧵💓 (@OMG_KPOP_HipHop) May 6, 2021

Hello, @ygent_official

We are kindly asking for an official statement addressing the issue. Help the fans be at ease by releasing statement describing and/or explaining the current situation.@YG_iKONIC #iKON #아이콘 — panadol🤹‍♀ 7KON (@anndww) May 6, 2021

We don't mind a few days or weeks of delay as long as everyone is safe!!! — MV (@mapnyx) May 6, 2021

I hope the results will be negative!🥺 Its okay to stop the shooting for a while we just want the staffs and the boys will be safe — Philautia- Agápe (@Kai_kai27) May 6, 2021

Kingdom is aired every Thursday on Mnet. It features ATEEZ, Stray Kids, The Boyz, BTOB, iKON, and SF9. According to Soompi, every artist, staff member closely associated with stage activities and with the individuals, along with other cast and crew members, will be undergoing COVID-19 tests. On May 6, 2021, Mnet released a statement confirming the news. The statement said 'an epidemiologic investigation' is carried out and all the cast and crew members are receiving 'preemptive testing'. They concluded that as soon as they receive the results and guidelines, they will 'diligently adhere to them and cooperate'.

