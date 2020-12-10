'Kingsman' Franchise To Expand As 7 More Films Announced By The Marv Group

Total of Seven Kingsman movies are reportedly in the works with the Marv Group and renowned director Matthew Vaughn. The director of Kick-ass brought Mark Millar and Dave Gibbon’s Kingsman comics to the big screen with the film The Secret Service. The film was centred on an elite organisation of gentlemen spies. The film The Secret Service starred Taron Egerton as the blue collared Eggsy and Colin Firth as his mentor Harry Hart.

Seven Kingsman movies in Development

The film was a superhit blockbuster as the box office, with critics looking forward to a sequel of the film. The sequel, however, Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle got a negative response from the critics and also failed at the box office. The Kingsman universe still continues to grow through. Kingsman 3 is currently scheduled to release by February 2021. The Kingsman 3 cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, Daniel Bruhl, Matthew Goode, Charles Dance, Rhys Ifans, Tom Hollander and Harris Dickinson.

Reports by ScreenRant claim that fans are expecting far more than the aforementioned projects. The CEO of Marv Group Zygii Kamasa revealed that Vaughn is developing something like ‘seven more Kingsman films’. Zygii Kamasa did not share what exactly the movies could entail but shared that they want to grow the business and the output. They also have a Kingsman TV series in the works and there are two-three other franchises that are being developed alongside the Kingsman world. The Kingsman movies are no doubt in development but the number of films they’re shooting for is shocking.

As of now, fans can certainly speculate about what those seven movies will be centred on. One fan theory suggests one could be another prequel like The King’s Man, but this time revisiting the early days of Harry’s time with the Kingsman. Or the film could also focus on other active Kingsman agents beyond Eggsy.

