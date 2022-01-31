Kirti Kulhari Now Wants To Explore Films After Her Success Streak In Web Series; Read

Actor Kirti Kulhari has starred in a number of web series so far. She made her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video series Four More Shots Please! and further starred in Bard Of Blood, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and Human. While the actor is currently basking in the success of her latest web series Human, she recently expressed her wish to take a break from web series and focus on films.

Kirti Kulhari has proved her acting mettle in various projects. She is currently being lauded for her role as Dr. Saira Sabharwal in the latest medical drama. While the actor has explored distinct roles with various web series, she recently revealed she is willing to take a break from them. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kirti Kulhari revealed doing web series is exhausting as they are equal to three to four films. She further quipped they "take a lot out of me, as an actor." The actor also mentioned unless a new web series comes her way which will up her game as an actor, she would not invest her time in them.

Stating the reason behind the same, the Pink star said, "I get totally sucked into my work. For me, going to the set is never a party where I get to chill. Sometimes, it even takes six months to finish a series and as a result, I'm unable to give time to other things. Pichle do-teen saal mein Maine kaafi web series kar liya"

Kirti Kulhari reveals her future plans

Kirti Kulhari made her acting debut with Khichdi: The Movie. Since then, the actor played pivotal roles in several movies, including Pink, Blackmail, Mission Mangal, Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Girl On The Train. She now wishes to explore more the world of cinema and not web series. She said, "I want to go back to the idea of what we can achieve in two hours. The web has its own pros, which I've enjoyed, but I enjoy telling a story in two hours." "I want to finish off projects in 30-35 days and then move to another one," she added.