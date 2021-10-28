Kit Harington Defends Self In Coffee Cup Incident From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8

Famous for his role as Jon Snow in the HBO series Game of Thrones, Kit Harington cleared the air about the famous Starbucks coffee cup incident that took place in Season 8. In a recent interview with Uproxx, the actor spoke about the incident and mentioned he was not responsible for it as he was promoting his upcoming project, Eternals.

He mentioned that his co-star, Sophie Turner, who played the role of his sister, Sansa Stark, wrongfully blamed him for the incident.

Kit Harington opens up about the Starbucks coffee cup incident in season 8 of Game of Thrones

In a recent interview, the actor spoke about the incident that took over the internet at the time and mentioned it was not him who was responsible for it. He mentioned that he was blamed for it by Turner and was completely innocent. Turner had mentioned in a 2019 interview that Harington was the only one 'lazy' enough to do something like that. In season 8 of the drama series, episode 4 featured a Starbucks coffee cup next to Danaerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke.

Kit Harington is currently gearing up for Marvel's next film Eternals and will reunite with his Game of Thrones co-star Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark in the drama series. This will mark the duo's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although he is excited about the film, he mentioned earlier that his only complaint was that he did not have enough screen time with his friend. Pinkvilla reported that in a virtual global press conference for the film, he mentioned that the duo has 'been friends for a long time now' but have 'very, very little' screentime together. He stated that all he wants is more time on-screen with the actor. The film is set to release on November 5.

Reports state that the two will be part of a love triangle with Gemma Chan's character. Apart from them, the film will also star Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, and others. The film was directed by Chloe Zhao and its final trailer highlighted why they were not part of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and what their purpose was. Fan also got a glimpse into the threat that the gang will face in the film.

