KJ Apa Reunites With Girlfriend Clara Berry During Break From Riverdale Shoot

KJ Apa’s girlfriend Clara Berry was recently spotted with him when they were enjoying a stroll on the sidewalk of the streets. As Clara recently completed the COVID-19 quarantine, she was finally seen with KJ Apa in their prismatic look. Take a look at how the couple was seen enjoying a walk together on the streets of Vancouver.

KJ Apa & Clara Berry spotted together

KJ Apa has been filming for Riverdale season 5 in Vancouver and as his girlfriend Clara planned to come over to meet him, she had to follow the rule of a mandatory 14 day COVID-19 quarantine. And right after her 14 day quarantine period, they both were recently seen together on the streets of Vancouver holding hands and enjoying each other's company after a long time.

In the photos, KJ Apa can be spotted wearing a striped multicoloured jacket along with a pair of pants and a maroon tee. He can also be seen stunning in his natural red brunette hair look with a pair of maroon coloured sneakers. On the other hand, KJ Apa’s girlfriend can be seen in a vibrant look wearing a leopard print jacket with a printed tee inside and a pair of graphic lower. She can also be seen wearing a pair of white shoes with fluorescent coloured socks.

KJ Apa frequently posts Clara Berry’s photos on his Instagram handle depicting her fun and interesting glimpses. In one of the latest posts, KJ Apa posted this cute photo of his girlfriend in which she can be seen sitting inside a car with two cute dogs in her lap. She can also be seen adorably gazing at the dogs. KJ Apa stated in the caption how he knows she was alright when all the pups couldn’t get enough too and then added a heart-eyed kitty emoji in the end.

Riverdale season 5

KJ Apa essays one of the lead characters in this popular series Riverdale and season 5 of the show is currently running with positive reviews from the audiences. Riverdale season 5 cast members include actors namely KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton and many others.

Image Source- Clara Berry's Instagram